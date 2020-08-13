Family seeks justice after 5-year-old NC boy shot and killed, suspect arrested

"A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do," said Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of the boy's mother.

WILSON, N.C. — A family is seeking justice after 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was killed.

Cannon's uncle said he was outside with his siblings, playing on his bicycle when he was shot and killed by Darius Sessoms.

Sessoms, who was found at a home in Goldsboro following a day-long manhunt, is now booked on a murder charge with no bond according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reports the Wilson community called for an end to violence against children in Cannon's honor at an event organized by some of his family on Monday.

The victim's family told WNCN they've known the suspect for some time and they never thought he would kill anyone.

“We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone. A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten,” said Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of Cannon’s mother.

The family told WNCN that Sessoms’ arrest doesn’t bring Cannon back but it does help a little with the healing process.