Grief-stricken family holds vigil, looks for answers in deadly shooting of woman

"My niece, Robin was so sweet and kindhearted. We loved her so much and want the person who did this caught," said Pam Jackson

ST. LOUIS — They huddled in a circle near the corner of Ashland and Newstead in The Ville Neighborhood in north St. Louis.

More than a dozen family members were crying while holding lit candles to honor their loved one, 56-year-old Robin Perry.

"My niece, Robin was so sweet and good-hearted. She would always help anyone who needed help. We loved her," said Perry's aunt, Pam Jackson.

Thursday night the family gathered just down the street from where St. Louis police say around two this morning gunshots rang out.

Officers arrived, found Robin Perry lying on a front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to her back.

Perry later died at a hospital.

Family members say the mother of four did not live at the home and was apparently visiting friends when she was shot to death.

"It's just so hard on all of us especially her mom and her children. Yes, we want the police to find the person who did this. My niece would never hurt anyone," said Pam Jackson.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the St. Louis Police Department.