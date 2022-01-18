Family wants an arrest after Fenton man, dog shot dead

"My brother was a loving and caring person. He loved his dog. We want the person who killed them caught," said Brittany Bielicke.

FENTON, Mo. — Austin Vines recently enjoyed a big Christmas celebration at his family's home.

"It was nice. It's nice having all of us together at one time," said Brittany Bielicke, Vines' sister.

However, now just two and a half weeks into the new year, Brittany Bielicke cannot believe she and her family are mourning her 25-year-old brother.

"Really, really hard. I don't think it's hit none of us. Austin was definitely a very caring and passionate person. He always has been," said Bielicke.

She said Sunday afternoon her brother's girlfriend found him suffering from gunshot wounds inside his home in the 600 block of Greenhurst in Fenton.

Austin died at a hospital on Monday.

Investigators and the victim's family say the shooter also killed Vines' 3-year-old boxer-mix, Nova.

"Nova was very special to him because it's a boxer. My brother grew up having a boxer and he always wanted to have another boxer. I don't know what all that was about. We have heard that there might have been several people at his house at the time. We just have so many questions. I don't know why it happened. I just know the dog was killed and then my brother was shot twice in his stomach," said Vines' sister.

5 On Your Side has learned Vines attended North County Senior High School in Bonne Terre.

He was a member of the school's football and basketball teams.

Most recently, Austin Vines worked as a gas station clerk in the Fenton area.

"I loved him like a brother. We were very close," said Jacob Thennes, Vines' best friend.

Thennes just wants an arrest in the case.

"I hope they find the person who did this soon for his mom and dad's sake and the rest of the family, his four siblings. Justice needs to be served here," said Thennes.