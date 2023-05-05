Farmington man charged Tuesday for possession of child pornography

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Howell Tuesday with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged William Howell on Tuesday with three counts of possession of child pornography, The Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

On March 8, the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted a search of William Howell's home.

Electronic devices were taken in the search, and found to have child pornography on them.

Howell is being held on a $100,000 bond at the St. Francois County jail.