Farmington man charged with killing his father

David L. Fischbeck Jr., 33, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.

Deputies performing a welfare check found Fischbeck Sr.'s body at a home on the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive, just outside the city limits of Farmington. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody at the scene.

Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office said the initial call requesting a welfare check came in shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday but it is believed Fischbeck Sr. died much earlier in the day.

Police have not specified how he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning at the St. Francois County Morgue, after which police said further details may be released.

Fischbeck Jr. is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

