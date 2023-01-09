Farmington man charged with promotion of child pornography

Investigators seized child pornography and electronic devices.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) arrested a Farmington man Monday accused of the promotion of child porn.

According to a press release from the MSHP’s Division of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday investigators with the DDCC’s Digital Forensics investigative unit searched the home of Jacob Ryan Sutton, 22. As a result of their search, they seized child pornography and electronic devices.

Sutton was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County jail.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sutton with one count of promotion of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sutton is being held on a bond of $50,000.