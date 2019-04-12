FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mom’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in a storage shed after she died of what appear to be natural causes.

The Daily Journal reports that 52-year-old Nicholas McClure, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty last month to abandonment of a corpse.

Farmington police say Nydia McClure’s other children contacted law enforcement on Nov. 14, 2017, after they were unable to contact her. McClure initially told officers the 85-year-old woman was traveling out of state. He later said his mother had died on Oct. 15, 2017.

Police say an autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Court documents don’t explain why he hid her death.

___

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

More local news:

How to download and use the 5 On Your Side app We're excited to share with you that we've launched an all-new and improved mobile app designed for our most important audience: You. DOWNLOAD THE NEW 5 ON YOUR SIDE APP HERE! The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts, and we've made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

RELATED: Police: Student arrested after threatening McCluer North High School

RELATED: Missouri couple says stillborn son’s remains are missing

RELATED: Someone went into a closed Honey Baked Ham on Thanksgiving and took pies, but left money