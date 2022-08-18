x
58-year-old St. Charles man dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Charles County

Jeffrey Hunt was identified as the victim.
Credit: KSDK

BOSCHERTOWN, Mo. — A man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle. 

Police responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Highway 94 and Twillman Drive in St. Charles County for an incident involving a pedestrian struck. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report said that Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was attempting to cross Highway 94 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south. 

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Silverado suffered no injuries, according to the crash report.

Editor’s note: Police previously reported this was a hit-and-run. The Missouri State Highway Patrol then issued a crash report indicating the driver stayed at the scene.

