Shooting, crash on Page Avenue leaves 1 dead early Tuesday

Police responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Page Avenue near Longfellow Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed early Tuesday morning after a shooting on Page Avenue in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the report of shots fired and a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of Page Avenue, near Longfellow Boulevard.

There, police said they found an injured person with a gunshot wound to his flank lying on the street outside of a car. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Accident Reconstruction was requested, and a homicide investigation was launched Tuesday morning.

There was no word on a motive or whether any arrests had been made in connection to the fatal incident as of Tuesday morning. Police had not identified the victim.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.