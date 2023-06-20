Man found guilty of causing fatal crash while under the influence of cannabis

Wayne Stayton was found guilty on Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash that killed a Highland woman in 2018.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Collinsville man was found guilty on Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash that killed a Highland woman in 2018.

Wayne Stayton, 41, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2018, on U.S. Highway 40 in Highland, Illinois.

The jury found that Stayton was under the influence of cannabis when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed into a truck driven by 45-year-old Charlene Johnson.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours before returning the verdict Friday evening.

“Even with the increased acceptance and legalization of marijuana, driving while impaired on this drug is still illegal,” Haine said. “Those who choose to drive while high – or who smoke marijuana while driving – face prosecution and potentially jail time. Marijuana is a potent drug, not to be used carelessly and in ways that make our roadways hazardous to others."

Stayton had two previous arrests for DUI, one in 2000 and the second in 2002, according to a press release.

After the verdict, Associate Judge Ronald Slemer ordered that Stayton’s bail be revoked. He had been free on a $10,000 bond and is now being held at the Madison County Jail.

He faces three to 14 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been announced.