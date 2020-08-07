x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

1 killed in double shooting on I-70 in St. Louis

The shooting happened at around 11:18 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before the Broadway exit
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A person killed and another was injured in a shooting on Interstate 70 late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:18 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before the Broadway exit slightly north of downtown. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said one person was pronounced dead inside a car, and another person suffered a graze wound to the hand.

No further information on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

More local stories

Illinois State Police looking for more information related to investigation of former University of Illinois-Urbana police officer

17-year-old who led a dozen departments on chase charged

Woman identified in fatal crash involving tractor-trailer that shut down stretch of I-64 in Illinois Tuesday

Second man shot at private club in June dies from his injuries

Video shows moment boy was attacked while dancing along Missouri sidewalk