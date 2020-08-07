1 killed in double shooting on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person killed and another was injured in a shooting on Interstate 70 late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at around 11:18 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before the Broadway exit slightly north of downtown. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said one person was pronounced dead inside a car, and another person suffered a graze wound to the hand.
No further information on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.
