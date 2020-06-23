Man dead in double shooting in north St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue, which border the Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

One man was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. Another man was taken to the leg with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was conscious and breathing, police said.

The department's homicide division is conducting an investigation. No further information on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting was available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.