1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another person was injured in an early Monday morning shooting in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Broadway and Fremont Street in the Baden neighborhood just before 1 a.m. and found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

About 30 minutes later, police received a call for a second victim who had a graze wound. He was also transported to an area hospital.

The man who died is St. Louis' 237th homicide victim of 2020. There were 176 homicides at the same time last year.