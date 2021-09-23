Photos show man, woman wanted after victim killed while interrupting car break-ins

Police said the man in the photos was seen on video firing shots during the incident. Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the pair

ST. LOUIS — Police are hoping two photos will help crack the case on the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to stop people from breaking into cars near downtown St. Louis.

Demetrise Thomas, 27, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood. According to a police source, Thomas interrupted people breaking into cars when he was shot.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos showing two people who might be involved in the case and asked for the public’s help in identifying the pair. The pictures appear to be screenshots from surveillance video.

Police said the man was seen on video firing shots during the incident.

Police believe he’s in his late teens or early 20s. He was armed with a pistol. He’s seen wearing unique-colored shorts, police said; the left leg of the shorts is yellow and the right leg is light blue. He’s also wearing a white shirt and white shoes. He’s also carrying a gray or brown backpack.

The woman also is likely in her late teens or early 20s, police said. She was wearing a light green hoodie with matching pants and black slip-on shoes. She had a crossbody purse.

Anyone with information on the man or woman is urged to call the police department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Police also released an update on the deadly shooting that happened at a vigil at the same location Monday night.

People were gathered to mourn Thomas’ death when someone started firing a gun. Four people were shot. Thirty-four-year-old Cedric Owens died from his injuries. Two 23-year-old women were shot in the head, leaving them with critical injuries, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.