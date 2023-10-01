Shooting in Ferguson leaves 1 dead Friday, suspect in custody

Max Jones has been accused of shooting and killing the victim. His bond is set at $250,000.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday.

Officers responded to a 911 call Friday night after witnesses said they heard shots fired in the 1600 block of Northwinds Drive around 10 p.m., police said. They found the victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Ferguson Fire Department and EMS attempted to save the victim's life. The victim later died at a nearby hospital. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Police then conducted a comprehensive search for possible leads. During that time, they found Jones who matched the description of witnesses.

The suspect, identified only as Max Jones by police, was taken into custody after police found him with a gun linking him to the scene of the crime.

Jones is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. Police are recommending charges of 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. His cash-only bond is set at $250,000.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this difficult time," said Capt. Tim Harris of the Ferguson Criminal Investigation division. "We ask anyone with information that might assist in this case to please come forward. It is our desire to work with the community so that we may bring the perpetrators to justice and bring some degree of closure to this family."

This is an ongoing investigation.

