Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Belleville, Illinois

The man was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital where he later died of his injuries early Tuesday morning.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Belleville, Illinois.

The Belleville Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Belt West.

Officers found a man on the side of the road with "significant injuries," Belleville police said. He was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released his identity as of Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation identified a suspect vehicle and police alerted surrounding departments of the incident.

The Swansea Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the 1600 block of North Belt West and conducted a traffic stop.

Belleville officers determined the vehicle stopped by Swansea police was involved in the incident and found the driver to be intoxicated, police said. The driver was arrested and is being held at the police department's headquarters.

An investigation is ongoing.