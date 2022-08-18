x
Pedestrian dead after fatal hit-and-run near Boschertown

Police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to Highway 94 and Twillman Drive for an incident involving a pedestrian struck.
BOSCHERTOWN, Mo. — A person was declared dead at the scene of a St. Charles County hit-and-run on Thursday night. 

Police responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to Highway 94 and Twillman Drive for an incident involving a pedestrian struck. 

The suspect in the vehicle fled the scene, according to police. Investigators did not share a description of the suspect or vehicle.

The victim's name has not been revealed at this time. 

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells 5 On Your Side the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as information becomes available. 

