Man dead after hit-and-run near Grand and Juniata on Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a pedestrian struck at about 9:10 p.m. Friday night.

A black SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on South Grand Boulevard, witnesses said. The vehicle violated the red light signal at Juniata Street where it struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, then fled the scene, witnesses said.

Officers and EMS responded to the scene. EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name and information have not been released.

Accident Reconstruction responded and is assisting St. Louis police detectives with an ongoing investigation.

