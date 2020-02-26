ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a victim dead on New Year’s Eve.

Police responded to 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue near downtown at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. When they arrived, officers found a 50-year-old man who had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

St. Louis police identified the victim as Willie Latimore.

The police investigation led officers to Kevin Chatman, a 54-year-old man who lives about a mile away from the crash scene in the Railton Apartments in downtown.

Investigators said Chatman was driving his Dodge Ram when he hit and killed Latimore and then drove away from the scene. Police cross-referenced Chatman’s identity by confirming he was the owner of the vehicle and that his driver’s license photo matched surveillance video from the apartment building.

While in custody, police said Chatman admitted to driving the Dodge Ram that hit Latimore, leaving the scene and not reporting the incident.

Chatman was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, which is a Class D felony.

Police said the charges were issued at-large, so no booking photo is available. There is a warrant out for Chatman’s arrest. Once in custody, his bond will be set at $50,000.

Latest local headlines: