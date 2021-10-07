Victim killed in hit-and-run crash in south St. Louis

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw police had blocked off a section of Gravois Avenue with police tape while they investigated

ST. LOUIS — A person was hit and killed by a car that drove away from the scene in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

The St. Louis police department’s accident reconstruction team responded at about 10 a.m. to Gravois Avenue and Devolsey Street, which is on the edge of the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods. First responders arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

In a preliminary report, police said a car hit the person and drove away from the scene. It’s still early on in the investigation – with officers still at the scene – and no other details were available.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

