Man killed in hit-and-run in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal hit-and-run in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Grand Boulevard and Tholozan Avenue. This is near the Gravois Park and Tower Grove South neighborhoods.
A man was struck by a car that left the scene, according to a police report. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other information about the hit-and-run or the victim’s identity has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.