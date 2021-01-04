Man killed in hit-and-run in south St. Louis

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal hit-and-run in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Grand Boulevard and Tholozan Avenue. This is near the Gravois Park and Tower Grove South neighborhoods.

A man was struck by a car that left the scene, according to a police report. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.