Man charged with murder, arson in fatal north St. Louis house fire

Firefighters extinguished a house fire on July 9 and found a person dead inside

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged after a person was found dead following a north St. Louis house fire.

Joseph Perkins, 28, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded just before 11:30 p.m. on July 9 to the fire on the 800 block of Canaan Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. The house was engulfed in flames and the extreme heat damaged neighboring homes.

After the fire was extinguished, a person was found dead inside the home. Police have not released any further information on the victim or how they died.

A firefighter was also injured when a hose connector snapped and hit him in the lower leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bomb and Arson investigators began an investigation, and a warrant was issued against Perkins on July 19. He was not allowed bond.