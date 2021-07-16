At least 1 dead, 4 injured in Lake Ozark shooting

Police have detained several suspects and believe the shooting was gang related

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — At least one person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting Thursday in Lake Ozark.

NBC affiliate KY3 reports the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. near several businesses on the Bagnell Dam Strip. A lockdown took effect and several agencies responded to the scene.

Police have detained several suspects and the shooting is believed to be gang-related, the City of Lake Ozark said. Officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department said members of its Highway Safety Unit had been in the area for a conference and were having dinner in a restaurant across the street when the shooting happened. They gave first aid to at least one victim at the scene. No St. Louis County officers were injured, the department said.

Police haven't confirmed what led up to the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation, KY3 said.