Witnesses to fatal New Year's Eve shooting in St. Louis County say victim hit shooter's car

Chrishell Fulton, 41, struck several cars after she was shot

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — Witnesses to a fatal New Year’s Eve crash in north St. Louis County told police the victim struck a car that was backing out of a driveway and then its driver opened fire on her, according to a police source.

Witnesses told police the driver looked at damage to his car and then fired multiple shots through the victim’s windshield.

Police have not said whether this could have been a case of road rage or whether the victim knew the shooter.

St. Louis County police responded at 10:07 p.m. to the 300 block of Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village.

Police said 41-year-old Chrishell Fulton was driving a GMC eastbound in the 400 block of Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan, then continued on to the 300 block of Shepley where she drifted into the westbound lanes and struck a white sedan and a sport utility car.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.