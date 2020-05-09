Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.
At around 3 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).