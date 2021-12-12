Man firing shots at houses in Jennings fatally shot by police

When officers arrived, they encountered the man indiscriminately firing shots at houses. One of the bullets struck a man inside a home.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man who was firing shots in a Jennings neighborhood was shot and killed Sunday morning by a St. Louis County police officer, authorities said.

Tracy Panus, a St. Louis County police department spokeswoman, said police were called to the 2000 block of Coleridge Dr. shortly before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered the man indiscriminately firing shots at houses. One of the bullets struck a man inside a home.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was later pronounced dead.

The man who was hit by gunfire inside his home suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK, Panus said.

Several other houses in the neighborhood were hit by gunfire, officials said, adding no police officers were injured during the altercation.

No additional information about the suspect or what may have led up to the shootings were immediately available.