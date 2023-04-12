Man turns himself in after road rage turns deadly in north St. Louis County

The suspect left the scene after the shooting and later called police to turn himself in.

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A man turned himself in to police after a road rage incident turned deadly in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

At about 5:42 p.m., police said a car rear-ended another car at West Florissant Avenue and Chambers Road. The two drivers got into an argument, which led to gunfire. Both drivers were armed with guns, according to police.

A 30-year-old man driving the car that was rear-ended was shot and later died at a hospital. The suspect left the scene but later called police and turned himself in.

North County Police Cooperative is planning to meet with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to see if charges will be applied.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.