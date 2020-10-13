Man shot, killed after car crash in St. Louis

A second victim told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in the crash

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed after a car crash in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood late Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Riverview Boulevard and Switzer Avenue for a shooting and a crash. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and hand.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 27-year-old Staveion Durham.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in the crash. The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark sedan.

The second victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash. He has since been released.

The homicide division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.