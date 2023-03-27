South St. Louis shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim was taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police launched a homicide investigation Monday morning after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call about two people shot just before 9 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Arsenal Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim was taken via ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

The identity of the victims was unknown Monday morning, and the condition of the surviving victim was not clear.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.