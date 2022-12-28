North St. Louis County shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

The incident occurred at about Tuesday afternoon on Kendelwood Drive in Black Jack.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — A man was killed and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive in Black Jack, Missouri.

There, police said a woman and a man were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a parking lot. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man, identified as 19-year-old Byrom Donald of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis department's Crimes Against Persons detectives were conducting an investigation into the shooting as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the police department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.