Man found shot to death at Cahokia laundromat

CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Cahokia laundromat Tuesday night.

At around 9:23 p.m., the Cahokia Police Department responded to Best Wash Laundromat on Camp Jackson Road for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor, shot to death. He was identified as 30-year-old Ramonte Randolph.

Cahokia police requested assistance from the Major Case Squad in the death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.

