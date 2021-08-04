Man found shot to death at Cahokia laundromat

CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Cahokia laundromat Tuesday night.
At around 9:23 p.m., the Cahokia Police Department responded to Best Wash Laundromat on Camp Jackson Road for a report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor, shot to death. He was identified as 30-year-old Ramonte Randolph.
Cahokia police requested assistance from the Major Case Squad in the death investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/