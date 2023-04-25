Person found fatally shot on Collinsville sidewalk, 1 of 4 suspects remains at large

Three people matching witnesses' descriptions were arrested. Police said they believe a fourth suspect remains at large.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Collinsville Police Department said it believes one of four suspects remains at large in a fatal Monday night shooting.

Police received a report of shots fired and multiple people running from the scene at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Seminary Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending the notification of the family.

Witnesses told police they saw four people running from the area. After canvassing, officers located three people matching the descriptions that witnesses gave and arrested them after a brief chase. Police said they believe a fourth suspect may still be at large as of late Monday night.

Anyone who lives in the area near North Seminary Street and has security cameras that may have captured footage of the suspects should contact Collinsville Investigations Commander Lt. Eric Owen at 618-344-2131 extension 5136. Anyone who witnessed the incident can also call that number.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

