Man dies after shooting along downtown St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide along the riverfront in downtown St. Louis early Monday.

Police said a 42-year-old man was shot shortly before 4:30 Monday morning near the intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive at the riverfront.

The man was shot in the side and was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the man later died at the hospital. His identity was not released.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division has been requested to investigate the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

