Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis

Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old.

ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the victim.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating the fatal shooting.

