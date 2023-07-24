Man shot, killed early Monday in East St. Louis

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Martin Luther King Drive.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was fatally shot Monday morning in St. Clair County.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis.

Police said the victim, not yet identified, was dropped off at an area hospital by a private vehicle. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation was ongoing, and other information was available as of Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.