Shooting in Fenton leaves man dead, dog injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a dog was injured in a shooting in Fenton on Sunday.

At around 3:35 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the 600 block of Greenhurst Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and dog suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of an alternation between people who knew each other.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Monday. Police said they don’t have any updates on the dog’s condition.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.