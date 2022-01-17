Shooting in Fenton leaves man dead, dog injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a dog was injured in a shooting in Fenton on Sunday.
At around 3:35 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the 600 block of Greenhurst Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and dog suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the shooting was a result of an alternation between people who knew each other.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Monday. Police said they don’t have any updates on the dog’s condition.
No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).