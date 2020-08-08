Homicide investigation underway after man shot multiple times in St. Louis

Police said they arrived to the scene in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood to find a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police officers responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Belt, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible suspect was last seen running away from the shooting, police said, but no further information about this person was available Saturday morning.