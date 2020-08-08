Homicide investigation underway after man shot multiple times in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in north St. Louis.
St. Louis police officers responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of Belt, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A possible suspect was last seen running away from the shooting, police said, but no further information about this person was available Saturday morning.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. The homicide unit is handling the investigation.