COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Two men were found shot to death inside a car on westbound Interstate 64 Monday night in the Metro East.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to the area of milepost 3 at 8:46 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found two men dead inside the car. Their ages and identities have not been released.

It's unknown where the shots were fired from, police said.

Two westbound lanes of traffic were shut down Monday night while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

