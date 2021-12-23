Driver found dead inside truck on I-64 in East St. Louis

The victim's identity has not been released

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after the driver of a truck was found shot to death along Interstate 64 in East St. Louis Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-64 at around 9:52 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a black Ford truck with multiple bullet holes. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down in the area for several hours before reopening at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released. Anyone with information should contact Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html