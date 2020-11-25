Charges issued after man shot and killed in Jennings

Deaunte Perry, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action

JENNINGS, Mo. — A St. Louis man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Jennings.

Deaunte Perry, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He turned himself in to St. Louis County police on Tuesday and is being held without bond.

On Nov. 21 at around 7:35 a.m., police were called to the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in a parked car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as 28-year-old Guy Gibson of Jennings.

According to the probable cause statement, Gibson drove to a home on Hodiamont Avenue to pick up a friend. After he arrived, and while still in his car, he was shot multiple times.