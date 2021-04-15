Man found fatally shot in driver's seat in St. Louis County

The victim's identity has not been released

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday night.

At around 8:55 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

