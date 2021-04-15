Man found fatally shot in driver's seat in St. Louis County

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday night.
At around 8:55 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other information about the shooting, including the victim’s identity, has been released. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/