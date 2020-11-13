1 dead, 1 injured in Jennings shooting

Police said there were approximately six adults inside the home at the time of the shooting

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Jennings Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Akins Drive around 8:05 p.m.

A man was found shot inside a home and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said another man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said there were approximately six adults inside the home at the time of the shooting. Someone shot numerous times from outside the home into the home and hit both of the men.

Two women suffered minor injuries, but police said those injuries are not believed to be from gunfire. One of the women was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

The adults involved are believed to be in their 20s, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.