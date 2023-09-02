Man dead after shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood Friday night

The victim was identified as Mozell Lenoir, 18, from St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man died Friday evening after being shot in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for a shooting at 7:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. Officers found evidence of a shooting at that location.

The shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by a private car after being shot in the chest. He died at the hospital.

No additional information was released regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip. call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.