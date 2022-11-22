Woman dies in Monday night shooting at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue

Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to a fatal shooting at the Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard.

Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest.

5 On Your Side witnessed a vehicle with a bullet hole through the driver's side passenger window and police investigating behind the drug store.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no word from St. Louis police regarding an arrest or motive.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.