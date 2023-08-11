St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for fatal shooting at liquor store

Demetrius Branom admitted to fatally shooting Kori Young, 43, on Sept. 12, 2021, according to his plea agreement.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man reached a plea deal in the fatal shooting outside of a liquor store in 2021.

Demetrius Branom, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of each involuntary manslaughter and unlawful gun possession on Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

According to his plea agreement, the second-degree murder charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter and dismissed a count of armed criminal action.

Branom admitted to fatally shooting Kori Young, 43, on Sept. 12, 2021, a release said. The incident happened outside of a liquor store in the 3000 block of North Florissant Avenue, just a block away from St. Louis Place Park in north St. Louis City.

Police said in court that Branom and Young knew each other for an extended period of time and had a “longstanding dispute over family issues and money owed between them," the release said.

According to court documents, the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras.