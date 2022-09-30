22-year-old man is found fatally shot in vehicle Thursday evening

Police said no suspects have been arrested.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Louis man.

Police said Jaran Rogers was found dead in a vehicle at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue in north St. Louis.

Rogers had suffered from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been arrested. The homicide division is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 314-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.