Man in his 20s shot and killed in St. Louis

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Raymond Bonds

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

At around 2:40 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the 5600 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue for a “shot spotter” call. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside a car suffering from puncture wounds.

The victim told police he was shot by a man he didn’t know. Due to the extent of his injuries, he could provide any further information about the shooting.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition and his vitals were unstable. He later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 22-year-old Raymond Bonds.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information should call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.