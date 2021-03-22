Man in his 20s shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the 5600 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue for a “shot spotter” call. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside a car suffering from puncture wounds.
The victim told police he was shot by a man he didn’t know. Due to the extent of his injuries, he could provide any further information about the shooting.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition and his vitals were unstable. He later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 22-year-old Raymond Bonds.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information should call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/