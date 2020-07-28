x
Man killed in double shooting in north St. Louis overnight

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting late Monday night in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 11:47 p.m. at Temple Place and Page Boulevard, near the border of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

Officers found a woman who was shot in the back. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. A man also was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his identity.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted at least 10 evidence markers at the scene of the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway. So far in 2020, at least 149 people have been killed in homicides in the city.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

