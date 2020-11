A man was shot in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A man was shot in the head and was not conscious or breathing at the scene, according to the police report.