Man shot, killed outside Hazelwood Central High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 15800 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release that the victim was not a student at the school, nor does the shooting appear to be connected to the high school in any way.

The Hazelwood School District in a statement said its campus is "safe," and that counselors would be available to students and staff on Monday.

St. Louis County police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html